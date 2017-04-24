Parents, students can learn more about DPS schools in northern Durham on May 13

The Durham Public Schools will showcase its schools in the northern Durham during a scheduled event at Lucas Middle School on May 13, from 8:30 a.m., to 10:30 a.m.
Lucas is located at 923 Snow Hill Road.
Little River K-8 School, Eno Valley and Mangum elementary schools, Brogden, Carrington and Lucas middle schools and Northern High School will all have representatives at the event to answer questions about those schools.
Representatives from the Office of Student Assignment, Transportation, Advanced Academics (AIG), Exceptional Children and more will also be available.
Here are some more coming events:
▪ The Durham’s Community Early Education/Preschool Task Force will reveal its plan to offer universal Pre-K to the children of Durham County on Thursday, April 27, at 1:30 p.m. in the chambers of the Durham County Board of Commissioners, 200 E Main St.
▪ William G. Kaelin, Jr., one of three physician-scientists who received the 2016 Albert Lasker Basic Medical Research Award, recently spoke to City of Medicine Academy students about the importance of education, studying, reading and critical thinking.
The Lasker Awards are among the most respected prizes in medicine and America’s most prestigious biomedical research awards.
In Durham to speak at the 2017 Lasker Lecture at Duke University, Kaelin also asked to speak to high school students.
Kaelin is a professor in the Department of Medicine at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School, and associate director of basic science for the Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center.
He obtained his undergraduate and medical degrees from Duke University and completed his training in internal medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
