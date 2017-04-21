Durham city calendar for week of April 24-28

Durham City Government meetings scheduled this week include:
Monday, April 24
3:30 p.m. Audit Services Oversight Committee (City Hall/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
6:00 p.m. Citizens Advisory Committee (Department of Community Development/807 E. Main Street/ Golden Belt Building 2/Suite 200/Conference Room)
6:00 p.m. Durham Youth Commission (City Hall/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
Tuesday, April 25
8:30 a.m. Durham City-County Board of Adjustment (City Hall/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
1:00 p.m. Housing Results Team of the Durham Homeless Services Advisory Committee (Department of Community Development/807 E. Main Street/Golden Belt Building)
3:00 p.m. Durham Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Development Authority (Durham Convention and Visitors Bureau/212 W. Main Street, #101)
5:00 p.m. 10.01 Transformation In Ten Housing Task Force (Holton Career and Resource Center/401 N. Driver Street)
Wednesday, April 26
9:00 a.m. Durham-Chapel Hill-Carrboro Metropolitan Planning Organization (DCHC MPO) Technical Committee (City Hall/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
11:00 a.m. Go Triangle Board of Trustees (Go Triangle Offices/4600 Emperor Boulevard/Suite 100)
3:00 p.m. Durham Homeless Services Advisory Committee (Durham County Human Services Building/414 E. Main Street/2nd Floor Conference Room)
5:30 p.m. Housing Authority of the City of Durham Board of Commissioners (Durham Housing Authority/330 E. Main Street); Immediately Following, Board of Directors, Development Ventures, Inc. (DVI) (Durham Housing Authority/330 E. Main Street); Immediately Following, Board of Directors, Edgemont Elms Housing, Inc. (EEHI) (Durham Housing Authority/330 E. Main Street); Immediately Following, Board of Directors, Learning Assistance, Incorporated (LAI) (Durham Housing Authority/330 E. Main Street)
Thursday, April 27
12:00 p.m. Durham Convention Center Authority (Durham Convention Center/301 W. Morgan Street)
1:30 p.m. Joint Meeting between Durham Board of Education, Durham City Council and Durham County Board of Commissioners, Subject: To Receive the Pre-K Task Force Report (Durham County Government Administrative Complex/200 E. Main Street/2nd Floor/County Commissioners' Chambers)
Friday, April 28
9:00 a.m. Durham-Chapel Hill-Carrboro Metropolitan Planning Organization (DCHC MPO) Board Special Meeting, Subject: To Consider the Durham and Orange County Bus and Rail Investment Plan Updates (City Hall/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
All meetings are held in City Hall, 101 City Hall Plaza, unless otherwise indicated. Additional meetings may be scheduled after this list is submitted for publication. Free parking is available during the Council Meeting in the Chapel Hill Street Parking Garage, located across Mangum from City Hall. Any citizen wishing to be heard on agenda matters should called the City Clerk’s Office at 919-560-4166 to place your name on the Speaker’s List.
To learn more about current City of Durham issues and upcoming events, watch CityLife on Time Warner Cable channel 8. CityLife airs Mondays at 6:30 p.m. and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Citizen input and questions are invited.
