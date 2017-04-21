Durham County calendar for week of April 24-29

Durham County Government meetings scheduled this week include:
Monday, April 24
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Board of County Commissioners' Agenda Prep Meeting (200 E Main Street/2nd Floor/Commissioners' Conference Room)
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Board of County Commissioners Volunteer Appreciation Event for Boards and Commissions Members (200 E Main Street/Commissioners Chambers)
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Citizens Advisory Committee (Department of Community Development/807 E Main Street/Conference Room)
6:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. Women's Commission (200 E Main Street/2nd Floor/County Manager’s Office)
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Board of County Commissioners Regular Session (200 E Main Street/Commissioners' Chambers)
Tuesday, April 25
8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Durham Board of Adjustment (City Hall/101 City Hall Plaza/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Homeless Services Advisory Committee - Housing Results Team (Department of Community Development/807 E Main Street)
3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Durham Convention & Visitors Bureau Tourism Development Authority (212 W Main Street/#101)
5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. 10.01 Transformation in Ten - Housing Task Force (Holton Career and Resource Center/401 N Driver Street)
Wednesday, April 26
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Durham-Chapel Hill-Carrboro Metropolitan Planning Organization (DCHC MPO) Technical Committee (City Hall/101 City Hall Plaza/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. GoTriangle Board of Trustees Budget Work Session (Go Triangle Offices/4600 Emperor Boulevard/Suite 100/Board Room)
12:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. GoTriangle Board of Trustees (Go Triangle Offices/4600 Emperor Boulevard/Suite 100/Board Room)
2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. GoTriangle Board of Trustees Planning & Legislative Committee (Go Triangle Offices/4600 Emperor Boulevard/Suite 100)
3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Homeless Services Advisory Committee (Human Services Building/414 E Main Street/2nd Floor/Conference Room)
4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (Criminal Justice Resource Center/326 E Main Street/Multipurpose Room)
5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Triangle J Council of Governments - Board of Delegates (TJCOG Large Conference Room/4307 Emperor Boulevard, Suite 110)
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Lincoln Community Health Center Board of Directors (Lincoln Community Health Center/1301 Fayetteville Road/Conference Room A)
Thursday, April 27
12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Durham Convention Center Authority (301 W Morgan Street)
12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Child Fatality Prevention Team (Human Services Complex/414 E Main Street/2nd Floor/Public Conference Room)
1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Joint Meeting between the Board of County Commissioners, City Council, and Board of Education, Purpose: To receive the Pre-K Task Force Report (200 E Main Street/Commissioners' Chambers)
Friday, April 28
8:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Durham County Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees - Mini-Retreat (NC Biotechnology Center/Hamner Conference Center/15 TW Alexander Drive)
9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Durham-Chapel Hill-Carrboro Metropolitan Planning Organization (DCHC MPO) Board - Special Meeting, Purpose: To consider the Durham and Orange County Bus and Rail Investment Plan updates (City Hall/101 City Hall Plaza/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. GoTriangle Board of Trustees Special Meeting, Purpose: Vote on the updated transit plans and cost sharing agreement (Go Triangle Offices/4600 Emperor Boulevard/Suite 100/Board Room)
Saturday, April 29
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. NC Women's Commission Brunch, Purpose: To mobilize North Carolina’s Women's Commissions to strategize and plan to improve women's rights on one accord. (John O' Daniel Exchange/801 Gilbert Street)
