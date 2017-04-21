Durham Rescue Mission to unveil affordable student housing facility

The Durham Rescue Mission will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new James T. Ball, Jr. Family Student Housing, the mission’s first affordable student housing facility for clients who are continuing their education, at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
The event will be held at the mission’s campus at 1201 E. Main St.
The new three-story brick building joins the mission’s existing Storr Chapel and Center for Hope, and features 24 bedrooms, a TV/recreation room and a laundry room.
It also features a NOVA/GED Assessment and Learning Center and a testing room with an office.
All lighting is energy efficient LED provided by Cree.
IT services are connected by a fiber network and Wi-Fi accessible.
Mission clients are encouraged to continue learning by getting their GED and attending classes at Durham Technical Community College or North Carolina Central University.
The family of James Ball will be attending the dedication along with several other families who have sponsored bedrooms in honor of their grandchildren. Other guests include the Durham Rescue Mission board and staff, clients, family, and friends.
Other guests scheduled to appear include Durham Mayor Bill Bell; City Council members Eddie Davis, Steve Schewel and Charlie Davis; and County Commissioners Brenda Howerton, Ellen Reckhow, Wendy Jacobs, and Heidi Carter.
Michael Leach will be on hand representing the office of Gov. Roy Cooper.
After the ceremony, the building will be open for guests to tour. Refreshments will be served.
