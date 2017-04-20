Jaquantay Bullock, 21, and Malik Shackleford, 18, are wanted men

Durham police have issued a second plea to the public to help find Jaquantay Bullock, 21, and Malik Shackleford, 18, who have been charged with the armed robbery of a Subway restaurant in 2016.
Three males wearing red bandannas over their faces and armed with guns entered the Subway at 2120 Avondale Drive shortly before 11 p.m. on Nov. 13, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.
The males took cash and a phone from an employee, Michael said, they are believed to have fled in a Nissan Pathfinder that had been reported stolen in Alamance County.
Bullock and Shackleford have each been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and possession of a stolen vehicle. The third suspect has not been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Walsh at 919-560-4440, ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Other area crime news
▪ Theodore Smith, 46, was arrested Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Main Street and charged with speeding to elude arrest.
▪ Paul Charles McCombs, 48, was arrested Wednesday in the 1000 block of North Alston Avenue and charged with second degree trespassing. He was being held at the Durham County jail without bond.
▪ Robert Vernon Holloway Jr., 23, was arrested Wednesday in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street and charged with assault on a female and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer. He was being held at the Durham County jail without bond.
▪ Devonte Douglas Lawrence, 24, was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female and communicating threats. He was being held at the Durham County jail without bond.
▪ A UPS package valued at $5 was stolen from a home in the 100 block of Surrey Lane on Tuesday.
▪ Two packages valued at $5 were stolen from a home in the 3300 block of Avon Road on Tuesday.
▪ Copper valued at $800 was stolen from Comfort Residential Services and two locks were dealt $25 of damage in the 3900 block of Comfort Lane sometime between Monday and Tuesday.
▪ $20 which had allegedly been left on a desk, $1,100 which had allegedly been left in a box, $30 of coinage and a child's computer tablet, miscellaneous clothing items, two pairs of shoes and three pairs of jeans with a combined value of $370 were stolen from a home in the 800 block of Nancy Street on April 12.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
