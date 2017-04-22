South Regional Library to present creativity, entrepreneurial workshop May 4

Durham County Library presents “Becoming a Creative Genius {Again!}” on Thursday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. at South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Ave.
The program is free and open to the public.
Carl Nordgren will lead a 90-minute workshop designed to help anyone, young or old, grow their creative capacity and develop their entrepreneurial instincts. Nordgren has taught courses in creativity and entrepreneurship at Duke University for nearly 14 years.
The exercises in the workshop draw heavily on his teachings and on the points made in his book, “Becoming a Creative Genius {Again}.”
The program is sponsored by the Durham Library Foundation. For more information, call 919-560-7429 or visit DurhamCountyLibrary.org.
