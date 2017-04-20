Odetta Johnson out as NCCU campus police chief

Odetta Johnson is no longer the Director of Public Safety nor the Chief of Police for the North Carolina Central University Police Department.
Johnson's employment with the university ended on Monday.
NCCU's official statement on Johnson's departure from the school, delivered through university spokeswoman Ayana Hernandez, reads as follows: “Ms. Odetta Johnson’s appointment with NCCU as Chief of Police ended on April 17, 2017.”
On Wednesday, Hernandez said that NCCU “does not have” any further comment at “this time” other than the statement: “Her appointment date with the university ended.”
On Tuesday, the day after Johnson's tenure as chief of campus police concluded, Connie M. Bullock was appointed as interim chief of police for the NCCU Police Department.
Before his appointment, Bullock had held the rank of captain with the UNC-Chapel Hill campus police, Hernandez said.
Johnson, when contacted Wednesday afternoon, replied, “No comment,” to questions about her departure from NCCU.
It was unclear if Johnson resigned voluntarily or was dismissed as NCCU chief.
Johnson is an alumna of NCCU and before taking the job at NCCU, work was a major and chief of staff for the Richmond Police Department. She began work at NCCU on Dec. 2, 2015.
In Richmond, she was police commander of the First Precinct and supervised 122 people. In 2010, Johnson had been appointed interim chief of police at Virginia Union University.
She is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and received a Bronze Star Metal for her leadership following her tour of duty.
Hernandez said NCCU will soon begin a national search for a new, permanent campus police chief.
