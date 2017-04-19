Día: Children’s Day, Book Day set at Northgate Mall April 29

The Durham County Library will present “Día: Children’s Day, Book Day” on Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd.
The festivities will take place inside the mall near the movie theater, in front of the MakerLab, Suite 106. It is free and open to the public.
Celebrate Día de los niños/Día de los libros (Children’s Day/Book Day) with an afternoon of free fun for the whole family. There will be a large book exchange with Book Harvest. Bring gently used books for babies, kids or teens and leave them behind for someone else to enjoy. Kids and teens can then choose their own books to take home. If your kids and teens do not have books to swap, they can still choose books to take home.
There will also be face painting and balloons at 11 a.m. by Magic by David. Watch a performance by Huepa, a Latin American dance group, at 12 noon, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. make crafts with The Scrap Exchange and slime with Mad Science.
For more information, call 919-560-0157 or visit DurhamCountyLibrary.org.
