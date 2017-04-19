Free bike helmets, safety courses offered for children

The Durham County Library will present Bicycle Helmets and Safety Training Events this spring and summer at various branches.
All are free and open to the public. Children who need helmets will be given new, high quality helmets.
On Wednesday, May 3 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Stanford L. Warren Branch Library, there will be helmet fittings and giveaways as well as safety courses. Additional events will be on Friday, June 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Southwest Regional Library and on Friday, July 7 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Bragtown Library Family Literacy Center.
Guests are asked to bring their bicycles to the events. Kids who need helmets will be fitted and supplied with a free, new, high quality cycling helmet. All riders must wear helmets, and children will be instructed in safe riding techniques through fun riding courses.
Participating organizations include Durham Bike Co-op, Safe Kids, Durham County EMS, City of Durham Police Department, Durham County Office of the Sheriff, and Durham County Library.
For more information, call 919-560-0208 or visit DurhamCountyLibrary.org.
