Durham police report pair of shootings, two people wounded, none dead

The Durham Police Department responded to a pair of shootings Tuesday night, DPD spokesman Wil Glenn said, including one that wound up with a wounded victim driving onto the sidewalk in front of the Durham Performing Arts Center.

At 7:04 in the1200 block of Wabash Street in the McDougald Terrace public housing community, witnesses told police an adult male had been shot in the back. He was hospitalized with what Glenn called serious but “non-life-threatening” injuries.

No other details were provided.

Less than an hour later, at 7:49 p.m. two vehicles were driving side-by-side in the 1100 block of the North Durham Freeway when one person shot into the other vehicle, wounding the driver of the other car in the arm, Glenn said. The wounded driver exited the Freeway and eventually drove his car onto the sidewalk in front of DPAC where police and other first responders treated the driver for “non-life-threatening” injuries. The victim was hospitalized.

No other information was provided by police as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on either shooting.

