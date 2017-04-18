NCCU to host 3rd annual Relay for Life on Friday, April 28

N.C. Central University will serve as a host site for the 3rd annual Relay for Life on Friday, April 28 at 5 p.m. at the Outdoor Recreational Complex near the O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.
Sponsored by the American Cancer Society, the annual event brings communities together to remember loved ones lost, honor survivors of all cancers, and raise money to help the organization make a global impact on this disease.
NCCU’s Student Health and Counseling Services will lead the awareness day with a fundraising walk, where members of the community can form teams or walk as individuals in support of groundbreaking research, patient care programs, and education and prevention information. Games, food and entertainment will be provided.
“Our goal this year is to raise $20,000 to support the fight against cancer. We are asking the community to come together, show support and donate to this great cause,” said Ruth Gilliam Phillips, executive director of Student Health and Counseling Services and program organizer.
According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 14 million people are living with cancer in the United States, and almost 40 percent of men and women will be diagnosed with a type of cancer during their lifetime. The three most common types are breast, lung and prostate cancer. It is estimated that more than 600,000 people will succumb to the disease in 2017.
In 2016, NCCU exceeded its $20,000 fundraising goal. To register or make a donation, visit www.relayforlife.org/nccunc.
For more information, contact Osaffo James, health educator in Student Health and Counseling Services, at (919) 530-6763 or ojames1@nccu.edu.
Comments