Man, woman charged in assault cases; robberies reported, one of over $27K

Reginald Chavis, 40, was arrested Monday in the 800 block of Belvin Avenue and charged with assault by strangulation and assault on a female.
He was initially held at the Durham County jail without bond in the assault on a female charge. Bond on the strangulation charge was set at $3,000.
▪ Toneah Halsey, 20, was arrested Monday in the 1000 block of North Hyde Park Avenue and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property. She was being held at the Durham County jail, no bond details were available.
▪ Ronnie Roberts, 53, was arrested Monday in the 3737 block of North Roxboro Street and charged with attempted obtainment of a controlled substance by forger/fraud, felony larceny and common law uttering. He was being held at the Durham County jail, no bond details were available.
▪ An HP laptop valued at $329 was shoplifted from Walmart in the 1500 block of Glenn School Road on Sunday.
▪ An angel statue valued at $150 was stolen from a home in the 2600 block of Rochelle Street sometime between April 15 and Sunday.
▪ A Chromebook valued at $169 was shoplifted from Walmart in the 1500 block of Glenn School Road sometime between April 14 and Sunday.
▪ An individual was robbed of $20 at the intersection of the 800 block of Liberty Street and North Alston Avenue on April 15.
▪ A clothing bin filled with clothing items with a combined value of $5,000 was stolen from a rental and commercial storage facility in the 800 block of Junction Road sometime between Feb. 1 and April 15.
▪ An assortment of items with a combined value at $7,850, $18,550 in cash, a Titleist 915D2 driver golf club valued at $300, a Mizuno MX-25 iron golf club valued at $600, a Seemore putter valued at $225 and two additional Titleist clubs with a combined value of $250 were stolen from a home in the 900 block of Southshore Parkway on April 12.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
Comments