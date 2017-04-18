Durham residents to vote for park to receive $20,000 Disney grant

The National Recreation and Park Association is collaborating with The Walt Disney Company to revitalize parks across the U.S. for the third year, including a park in Durham.
Through Meet Me At The Park, an initiative that gives back to these places that shape so much of our lives, one of three local parks will receive a $20,000 grant and Durham residents get to choose which one.
Through April 30 Durham residents will have the opportunity to help one of three park projects receive $20,000 in grant funding to make improvements. The projects include:
Morreene Road Park: A new bouldering area and Ga-Ga pit at Morreene Road Park which will allow play for children of all abilities. The public can vote for this project by texting MORREENE to 35350.
C.R. Wood Park: A natural surface walk and bike path at C.R. Wood Park. This will include several fitness stops and an old backstop and fencing from the former baseball field will be replaced with benches. The public can vote for this project by texting CRWOOD to 35350.
Walltown Park: New adult fitness equipment and horseshoe pits at Walltown Park to provide an option for recreation that allows for programs and tournaments for park visitors. The public vote for this project by texting WALLTOWN to 35350.
By visiting NRPA.org/BeInspired, park supporters can vote daily for their favorite park project. At the end of April, the park project with the most votes will receive grant funding.
