Wastewater spill reported near Atlantic Street

The City of Durham Department of Water Management reported Tuesday that approximately 3,600 gallons of untreated wastewater were discharged into an unnamed tributary to Rocky Creek on April 17 on a sewer outfall near Atlantic Street.
The sewer was found overflowing at approximately 2 p.m. on April 17. The overflow was caused by vandalism and foreign objects blocking the sewer line. The manhole was cleaned to remove the blockage and the overflow ended at 6 p.m. on April 17. The surrounding area was remediated and there were no immediately visible adverse environmental impacts or hazards to persons or property.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on April 18 as required by state regulations/law.
