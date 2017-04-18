The gas leak, near Angier Avenue and South Alston Avenue in Durham, has been shut off and all roads reopened

The gas leak has been shut off and all roads are once again open.
A break in a four inch gas pipe caused gas line-leakage Tuesday morning.
At 10:56 a.m. a piece of construction equipment broke a 4 inch gas line near Angier Avenue and South Alston Avenue. Firefighters responded to the scene of the leak shortly after breakage, said Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi.
South Alston Avenue was closed from East Main Street to Gann Street for approximately three hours and multiple apartments off of Stokes Street were evacuated. The evacuation order has since been retracted.
A Durham Fire Department battalion commander relayed the information around noon, that PSNC Energy had estimated a repair time of four hours.
Residents of the Stokes Street apartments were allowed to reenter their abodes about three hours after their initial evacuation timings.
