UNC president to keynote NCCU technology institute

DURHAM University of North Carolina System President Margaret Spellings will be the keynote speaker for North Carolina Central University‘s ninth annual Technology Institute for Educators.
The topic of the institute for Triangle-region educators will be “Innovative Digital Practices to Engage Learners.” It will explore advanced-technology practices in education with panel discussions, workshops and a keynote address.
The institute will be April 21-22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at NCCU’s H.M. Michaux Jr. School of Education Building Auditorium, 700 Cecil St.
The Technology Institute for Educators aims to provide students and educators an avenue to share best practices, discuss trends, collaborate and present research in the area of integrating learning technologies in teaching and learning. The program provides professional development opportunities in learning technologies for educators and school systems with limited resources to address current practices, trends, and best practices in learning technologies. The institute attracts educators with a diverse variety of expertise.
