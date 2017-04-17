Human Relations Advocacy Awards nominations sought

The Durham Human Relations Commission is seeking nominations of residents and organizations who have distinguished themselves by advancing and advocating for civil and human rights in Durham.
The Human Relations Commission and the Human Relations Division of the City’s Neighborhood Improvement Department are hosting the 2017 Human Relations Advocacy Awards on May 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St.
At this ceremony, at least four Durham residents and/or organizations will be honored for their impact and service. The nomination form is available online.
The award categories are:
· Carlie B Sessoms Award: highest and most coveted award presented to an individual or organization that has made a major impact on improving human relations. This award commemorates the contributions of the late Carlie B. Sessoms, a Durham native who served as chair of the Human Relations Commission and played a major role in improving human relations locally and nationally.
· Fair Housing Advocacy Award: recognizes an individual or organization for outstanding efforts in promoting fair housing with emphasis on the economic, social and/or political impact in the community which has encouraged diversity and housing opportunities for all.
· Human Rights and Advocacy Awards: presented to a local, state or federal lawmaker who has successfully supported or promoted human rights causes and issues.
· Norris Wicker Youth Human Rights and Advocacy Award: presented to an individual or group of individuals under the age of 18 for demonstrating an understanding of and commitment to the improvement and human relations. This award commemorates the contributions of the late Norris Wicker, a human relations commissioner, who lived a life dedicated to service, and empowering and supporting youth.
The May 11 ceremony is free and open to the public with refreshments immediately following the program. For more information , contact Human Relations Manager James E. Davis by email or at (919) 560-4107, ext. 34277.
