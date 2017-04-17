UNC Department of Public Safety: Nothing new on Silent Sam vandalism

There are no new updates on the most recent vandalism of the Silent Sam statue on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus.
Graffiti spray-painted on the statue Friday read, “Love is understanding why others hate,” “Love>Hate” and “BLM.” The latter being an acronym for “Black Lives Matter.”
“There are security cameras positioned in that area,” UNC Public Safety spokesman Randy Young said. “UNC Police doesn’t release details related to an ongoing investigation...to which any surveillance video would be integral.”
Police seek robbery suspect
DURHAM Police arrested Christopher Mandy-Lasalle Holder, 33, on Sunday in an apartment on Wiggins Street.
Holder was wanted in connection with the Dec. 27, 2016 armed robbery of the Trinity Food Mart at 403 East Trinity Avenue.
A male entered the business, demanded money and fled with cash from the register, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.
Michael added, that in addition to the robbery charge, Holder had been by police wanted on charges of breaking and entering, larceny, conspiracy, possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to return a rental vehicle.
Holder was being held in the Durham County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond and was given an additional $250,000 bond for other charges unrelated to the robbery, Michael said.
In other area crime news:
DURHAM Sherry Lanette Godfrey, 44, was arrested Sunday in the 300 block of Edwards Street and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, larceny and communicating threats. She was being held at the Durham County jail without bond.
Additionally, Godfrey was being held in lieu of $1,000 bond on the charge of failing to appear in court for misdemeanor communicating threats.
▪ Blanca Alexander Romero, 24, was arrested Sunday in the 1800 block of Liberty Street and charged with simple assault and battery or affray. She was being held at the Durham County jail without bond.
▪ Davayon Traquell Jones, 23, was arrested April 12 in the 3915 block of Dearborn drive and charged with speeding to flee or elude arrest with a motor vehicle, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, hit and run leaving the scene causing property damage and driving without a license. He was being held at the Durham County jail in lieu of $375,000 bond.
▪ Brandy Nicole Cash, 36, was arrested April 12 at the intersection of the 2700 block of Highway NC 55 and Oakmont Avenue and charged with defrauding drug/alcohol screen tests, obtaining property by false pretenses, uttering forged endorsement, identity theft and shoplifting concealed goods. She was being held at the Durham County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.
▪ A Glock 19 9mm handgun valued at $500 was stolen from a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado parked in a lot in the 2100 block of Front Street between April 7-8.
▪ Two Slim Jim beef jerky meat strips valued at $1.59 and Budweiser beer valued at $6.99 were stolen from Cruizers #32 convenience store in the 1400 block of Hillsborough Road on April 7.
▪ Three shotguns and an assortment of electronics valued at $2,440 were stolen from a home in the 2800 block of Omah Street on April 7.
▪ Sports and recreation equipment valued at $350 were stolen from the 1000 block of Minerva Avenue sometime between Feb. 14 and April 6.
▪ A Solus Ultra Snap automotive scanning tool valued at $3,895 was stolen from Mr. Tire at a service station in the 100 block of North Lasalle Street sometime between April 1-3.
▪ A Glock 20 10mm pistol and a Glock 10 45mm pistol were stolen from a home in the 100 block of East Rockway Street sometime between April 1-2.
