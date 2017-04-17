Christopher Mandy-Lasalle Holder was arrested on Easter

Police arrested Christopher Mandy-Lasalle Holder, 33, on Sunday in an apartment on Wiggins Street.
Holder was wanted in connection with the Dec. 27, 2016 armed robbery of the Trinity Food Mart at 403 East Trinity Avenue.
A male entered the business, demanded money and fled with cash from the register, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.
Michael added, that in addition to the robbery charge, Holder had been by police wanted on charges of breaking and entering, larceny, conspiracy, possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to return a rental vehicle.
Holder was being held in the Durham County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond and was given an additional $250,000 bond for other charges unrelated to the robbery, Michael said.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
