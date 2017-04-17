Durham’s first ReUse Rodeo Saturday

Round up all of your unwanted household goods and giddy-up to Durham’s first ReUse Rodeo this Earth Day, on Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event, to be held in the parking lot of The Shoppes at Lakewood at 2050 Chapel Hill Road, will provide an opportunity to drop off gently used items at this “one-stop drop” event to be repurposed back into the community.
Accepted items include books, clothing, furniture, electronics, household appliances, cookware, tools, craft supplies, miscellaneous household items, and more. All items should be clean and in working order. A complete list of accepted items can be found on the ReUse Rodeo event page. Donation receipts will be available for tax purposes.
All items donated on-site will be given to participating non-profits, which include TROSA, the Habitat for Humanity ReStore of Durham and Orange Counties, Welcome Baby Family Resource Center, First Pages and The Scrap Exchange.
Keep Durham Beautiful has partnered with the City of Durham Solid Waste Management Department, and the Durham County Division of Solid Waste Management to provide free electronics e-waste recycling and paper shredding at the event as well.
“Our goal this Earth Day is to give Durhamites a fun and convenient way to help keep waste out of the landfill,” said Tania Dautlick, executive director of Keep Durham Beautiful. “It’s a chance for the community to join forces to donate, recycle, and conscientiously dispose of unwanted materials and to learn how we can be good stewards of the environment throughout the year.”
Attendees must enter from the Shoppers Street entrance off Morehead Avenue. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, or to register as a volunteer, visit our website or contact Britt Huggins at Britt@KeepDurhamBeautiful.org or 919-560-4197.
