Durham city calendar for week of April 17-21

Durham City Government meetings scheduled this week include:
Monday, April 17
7:00 p.m. City Council Meeting (City Hall/1st Floor/Council Chambers)
Tuesday, April 18
7:00 p.m. Durham Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Commission (City Hall/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
Wednesday, April 19
3:30 p.m. Audit/Finance Committee of the Durham Housing Authority Board of Commissioners (Durham Housing Authority/330 E. Main Street)
5:30 p.m. Housing Appeals Board (Neighborhood Improvement Services Department/807 E. Main Street/3rd Floor Conference Room/Suite 2-300/Golden Belt Building)
5:30 p.m. Open Space Committee of the Durham Open Space & Trails Commission (City Hall/Audit Services Area/1st Floor/Conference Room 1A)
6:00 p.m. Beltline Committee of the Durham Open Space and Trails Commission (City Hall/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
6:00 p.m. Durham City-County Appearance Commission (City Hall/Urban Design Studio/City-County Planning Department/Ground Floor)
7:00 p.m. Durham Open Space & Trails Commission (City Hall/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
Thursday, April 20
1:00 p.m. City Council Work Session (City Hall/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
1:00 p.m. Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority Board of Directors (RDU Administrative Offices/1000 Trade Drive/RDU Airport, NC 27623)
1:00 p.m. Young Adult Resource Center Meeting of the Durham Homeless Services Advisory Committee (Independent Living Resources/411 Andrews Road, #230)
Friday, April 21
No Meetings Scheduled
All meetings are held in City Hall, 101 City Hall Plaza, unless otherwise indicated. Additional meetings may be scheduled after this list is submitted for publication. Free parking is available during the Council Meeting in the Chapel Hill Street Parking Garage, located across Mangum from City Hall. Any citizen wishing to be heard on agenda matters should called the City Clerk’s Office at 919-560-4166 to place your name on the Speaker’s List.
To learn more about current City of Durham issues and upcoming events, watch CityLife on Time Warner Cable channel 8. CityLife airs Mondays at 6:30 p.m. and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Citizen input and questions are invited.
Comments