DPD accepting applications for G.R.E.A.T. free summer camp sessions

The Durham Police Department's G.R.E.A.T. (Gang Resistance Education and Training) Unit is accepting applications for its 2017 summer camps for youth ages 9 to 13. G.R.E.A.T. camps are provided free-of-charge and can accommodate up to 30 youth each session. Three week-long sessions are offered:
▪ Session 1: June 19 to June 23
▪ Session 2: July 10 to July 14
▪ Session 3: Aug. 14 to Aug. 18
DPD’s summer camps build upon the school-based G.R.E.A.T. curriculum by offering youth an opportunity to enhance their social skills; giving youth positive alternatives to gangs and other negative peer groups; adding structured youth activities to the summer months; and strengthening law enforcement's relationship with participating youth and their families.
Each camp operates weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drop-off and pick up is at Eastway Elementary (610 Alston Avenue). Throughout the week camps will also feature a variety of recreational and educational field trips to area attractions and venues.
Applications for 2017 summer sessions are online at durhampolice.com (click Community Resources, then Online Forms), DPD Headquarters, 505 W. Chapel Hill St., and from G.R.E.A.T. officers. Completed applications must be returned May 1, to the On-Duty Desk Officer located on the first floor of Police Headquarters. For more information, contact Officer Antonio Gill at 919-623-7833 or email Antonio.Gill@durhamnc.gov.
