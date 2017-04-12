Infant, kids, teen book swap set at Northgate Mall

In celebration of Día de los Ninos (Children’s Day), Durham County Library is partnering with Book Harvest to host a book swap at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Children’s Alleyway near Entrance 2.
The event is free and open to the public.
Families are invited to bring infant, children’s, and teen books they have already read and swap out others, all for free. Youngsters and teens will be able to decorate a bag and then choose their own books to fill their bags.
Kid-friendly performers will also be on hand including:
▪ 11 a.m. Magic by David with face painting and balloon animals
▪ 12 p.m. Latin American dance performance by Huepa
There will also be interactive activities from Mad Science (slime) and The Scrap Exchange (recycled material crafts) throughout the event.
The Friends of the Library book sale takes place the same day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in suite 252 beside Sears. The Friends will be giving away a free book to each child or teen who visits the Friends Book Sale with a coupon from the Día event.
