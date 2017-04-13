Alleged shooter’s charge upgraded to murder as victim dies

Charges against Jemar Sherray Beulah Jr., 20, of Durham, who was arrested March 21 and charged with robbing and shooting two people on March 20, were upgraded to murder Wednesday when one of the shooting victims died.
Esther Mae Leak, 79, of Durham, who had been hospitalized since the shooting, died as a result of her injuries, leading to the murder charge and a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon against Beulah. Warrants were served on Beulah in the Durham County jail, where he’s been incarcerated since March 21.
In the incident in question, Durham police responded to a shooting call at 1:53 a.m. March 20 in the 300 block of Burnette Street. There, a 51-year-old man told officers he heard a knock on his door, opened it and saw a man he did not know, who pointed a gun at him. The man, allegedly Beulah, demanded the victim’s car keys and followed him into the house. The man shot the victim and his mother, Esther Mae Leak, before leaving in the victim’s silver 2013 silver Chevrolet Cruze.
Both victims were hospitalized.
Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655, @TheHerald_Sun
Man hospitalized after beating
DURHAM A beating after an argument early Thursday left a man on Taylor Street needing hospital treatment for his injuries, Durham police said.
The victim, who was not identified, was found in the 2300 block of Taylor Street shortly before 3 a.m., Durham police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.
Police said the man’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments