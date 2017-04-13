Durham County

April 13, 2017 10:34 AM

Wednesday night shooting victim identified

From staff reports

Police have identified the victim of Wednesday night’s shooting at Bay Creek Apartments as Eric Russell Oliver, 28, of Durham.

Durham Police Department spokeswoman Kammie Michael said officers responded to a shooting call at 1309 Hudson Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday. There they found an adult male who had been shot in the parking lot. Oliver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests had been made as Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Investigator W. Thomson at 919-560-4118 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers do not have to identify themselves.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

It’s baby season at the Duke Lemur Center

It’s baby season at the Duke Lemur Center 0:28

It’s baby season at the Duke Lemur Center
UNC students raise money and awareness of sexual violence 1:00

UNC students raise money and awareness of sexual violence
NCCU-Duke team up to fight a rare, deadly breast cancer 1:33

NCCU-Duke team up to fight a rare, deadly breast cancer

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos