Wednesday night shooting victim identified

Police have identified the victim of Wednesday night’s shooting at Bay Creek Apartments as Eric Russell Oliver, 28, of Durham.
Durham Police Department spokeswoman Kammie Michael said officers responded to a shooting call at 1309 Hudson Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday. There they found an adult male who had been shot in the parking lot. Oliver was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests had been made as Thursday morning.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Investigator W. Thomson at 919-560-4118 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers do not have to identify themselves.
