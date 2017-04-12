Report: Man shot, killed at Bay Creek Apartments on Hudson Avenue

Durham police are investigating the shooting death of a man at Bay Creek Apartments, 1309 Hudson Ave.
Durham Police Department spokeswoman Kammie Michael said officers responded to a shooting call at 1309 Hudson Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday. There they found an adult male who had been shot in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests had been made as of Wednesday night.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Investigator W. Thomson at 919-560-4118 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers do not have to identify themselves.
Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655, @TheHerald_Sun
Comments