Shred-a-Thons set in Chapel Hill and Hillsborough April 27 and 29

The Chapel Hill Police Department, Orange County Solid Waste Management and University Place will host a Shred-a-Thon on Thursday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the University Place parking lot adjoining Willow Drive.
It is a walk-up event and will not include a drive-through option.
Residents are invited to bring check stubs, pre-approved credit card offers, receipts, old tax documents, as well as other documents to be shredded. There is a limit of five banker boxes or bags of paper per person. Remove all plastic binders, large metal clips, hanging file folders and other non-paper items from the material to be shredded.
The Shred-a-Thon is free to residents and small businesses of Orange County and that part of the Town of Chapel Hill in Durham County as well as employees of Orange County towns and the county itself. For more information, call the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-932-2862.
An additional shred event will take place Saturday, April 29 in Hillsborough, will be drive-through only and will be held at the county drop-off recycling site behind Home Depot in Hillsborough at the Hampton Pointe Shopping Center, with cooperation from the Hillsborough Police Department.
