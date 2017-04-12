Tree advocacy forum set April 25

Durham Tree Advocates will host a public conversation/forum from 2:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 to brainstorm the future of trees and the tree canopy in Durham.
The event will be held at the Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St.
The event will feature arborists and tree enthusiasts from around the state. The keynote speaker will be Dave Cable who founded the public/private collaboration for tree planting in Charlotte.
Social and economic justice and how it can be addressed with regard to trees will be a major focus of the forum.
There will also be a presentation from a comprehensive study of Durham trees done by Duke graduate students last year and their report includes a history of tree planting that clearly shows how 'redlined' areas in the city were excluded from planting.
Email of call Katie Rose Levin for information at katieroseoutside@gmail.com or 919-264-1167.
