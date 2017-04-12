Police arrest pair of suspects in late night armed carjacking case

Durham police late Tuesday arrested two people in connection with an armed carjacking Tuesday night on Cheek Road.
Officers responded to an armed robbery call in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 1835 Cheek Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victims told police they were parking their Nissan Sentra when a male approached them, displayed a gun and fled in the car. A second male was waiting nearby in a gray car and followed the victims’ stolen Nissan out of the parking lot.
Durham Police Officer S.J. Crossan spotted the stolen Nissan on East Club Boulevard approximately 10 minutes later and attempted to stop it. The driver did not stop and officers chased the Nissan east on East Club Boulevard and then north on Dearborn Drive. The driver, identified as 23-year-old Davayon Traquell Jones of Durham, jumped out of the car near Dearborn Drive and Keystone Place.
Officers located Jones hiding under a sink inside an apartment in Oxford Manor following a standoff that lasted several hours. Jones was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony speeding to elude law enforcement officers, driving without a license and hit-and-run. Jones was being held in the Durham County jail in lieu of $350,000 bond.
A 15-year-old juvenile male, who was not identified because of his age, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle. Officers said the juvenile was driving the gray vehicle, which had also been reported stolen. He was arrested on Dearborn Drive.
Other area crime reports
▪ An act of vandalism dealt $200 of damage to a mailbox and $100 of damage to a yard at a home in the 100 block of Evanwald Court on Sunday.
▪ A Bible valued at $20 and a van key valued at $100 were stolen from within a 2004 Dodge Caravan parked at a home in the 600 block of Carlton Avenue sometime between April 8 and Sunday.
▪ More than 20 body wash products with a combined value of $141.82 were stolen from CVS Pharmacy in the 5100 block of Wake Forest Highway on April 8.
▪ A 2013 Honda Accord valued at $10,000 parked at a convenience store in the 2900 block of Angier Avenue was stolen on April 7.
▪ A lawn mower, weed eater, sump pump and a hammer drill with a combined value of $1,309 was stolen from Ready Mix Concrete at an office building in the 300 block of Plum Street on April 4.
