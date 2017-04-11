Junior League of Durham and Orange Counties hosts trio of benefits

The Junior League of Durham and Orange Counties (JLDOC) will host its Spring Tee + Tour fundraiser at Croasdaile Country Club on April 20 and 22.
The weekend of events kicks off on April 20 with a charity golf tournament followed by a cocktail party and ends on April 22 with a historic home tour.
The money raised from these events directly supports the JLDOC’s mission to promote volunteerism, develop the potential of women and improve the communities of Durham and Orange Counties.
All events are open to the public.
The charity golf tournament will feature a 1 p.m. shotgun start with a Captain’s Choice format, along with complimentary driving range access, lunch and a VIP swag bag. Registration is $500 for a team of four or $250 for a team of two.
Following the golf tournament, there will be a cocktail party to celebrate the 2017 Spring Tee & Tour. The party will begin at 6 p.m. and guests will enjoy a variety of local hors d’oeuvres and libations along with a raffle featuring one-of-a-kind prizes. Tickets are $35 per person.
The final event is the ninth annual home tour on April 22. The self-guided tour through the historic Croasdaile neighborhood will showcase innovative designs, thoughtful renovations, custom details and impeccable decorating.
Each home also features local food and beverage vendors.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
To participate in any or all of these events and support the JLDOC, visit http://www.jldoc.org/spring-tee-tour/
Comments