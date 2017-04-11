Fire ravages 610 Dowd St. house, 11 displaced

A blaze at 610 Dowd St. Tuesday evening displaced 11 people, including five children.
Durham Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi said DFD was called to the site at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday and found heavy fire in the rear of a one story residential structure. A fire that started in the deck area extended up the exterior of the house and into the attic.
The fire caused extensive damage to the rear of the home and the attic as well as smoke and heat damage throughout the interior.
Five children and six adults are displaced and were being assisted by the American Red Cross. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation, Iannuzzi said, adding that 32 firefighters responded to the call and crews remained on the scene into Tuesday night.
