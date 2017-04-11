Ex-NSA Director Gen. Alexander to speak at Duke April 21

Gen. Keith Alexander, former commander of U.S. Cyber Command and former director of the National Security Agency, will speak at Duke University Friday, April 21.
The free, public talk, “Staying Ahead of the Curve: Securing a Nation Amid Change,” takes place at 5:30 p.m. in the Gross Hall Auditorium. The talk is part of a new speaker series at Duke on the challenges of global governance, funded by the Ambassador Dave and Kay Phillips Family International Lectureship.
As commander of U.S. Cyber Command from 2010-2014, Alexander was responsible for planning, coordinating and conducting operations and defending Department of Defense computer networks. He also oversaw the defending of the nation against cyber-attacks.
As director of the NSA from 2005-2014, his responsibilities included military combat support and protecting the U.S. national security information system.
Now CEO and president of IronNet Cybersecurity, Alexander provides strategic vision to corporate leaders on cybersecurity issues through development of cutting-edge technology, consulting and education/training.
Alexander’s talk is hosted by the Duke University Center for International and Global Studies, and the Duke University Program in American Grand Strategy.
