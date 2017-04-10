NCCU hosted a vigil for freshman student killed in a wreck involving an intoxicated driver

NCCU hosted a vigil in the university’s Library Bowl, located in front of the James E. Shepard Memorial Library at 1801 Fayetteville Street Monday evening.
NCCU interim chancellor Johnson Akinleye encouraged the vigil crowd of a couple hundred students to mourn Andrews and her memory but also to keep their heads up and carrying on for her.
Freshman class president Damon Westray read a poem he wrote titled “Beautiful Woman.”
Members of the the NCCU campus chapter of the National Council of Negro Women spoke through tears. One member called Andrews a “ball of energy” who will be deeply missed.
