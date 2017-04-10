Opiate overdose was averted in Carrboro; City of Durham property vandalized

By administering a dose of an opiate antagonist, naloxone, which reverses the effects of an overdose providing an opportunity for medial intervention, a police officer Sunday evening recorded the Carrboro Police Department’s fifth successful overdose reversal since the department started carrying nalozone in October 2014.
The endangered individual was transported to UNC Hospitals for treatment, said police spokesman Capt. Chris Atack. The incident happened about 9 p.m.
The Carrboro Police Department partnered with Orange County EMS, the Orange County Health Department and the North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition to organize an overdose procedure program.
In other area crime news:
DURHAM Acts of vandalism dealt $500 of damage to a City of Durham fire hydrant and $200 of damage to two City signs and their poles, at the intersection of the 100 block of South Gregson Street and West Peabody Street on April 6.
▪ An unspecified quantity of water valued at $800 belonging to Healing with Caare Inc. was stolen in a parking lot area in the 200 block of Broadway Street sometime between April 1-6.
▪ A hammer drill valued at $858 was stolen from Whiting Turner Contracting Company at a construction site in the 700 block of West Main Street sometime between Oct. 9, 2016 and April 6.
▪ A 2006 Nissan Altima valued at $6,000 was stolen in the 500 block of West Chapel Hill Street on April 5.
▪ A Frigidaire refrigerator and a Whirlpool range oven with a combined value of $1,900 were stolen and a light fixture, a window and a segment of flooring sustained a combined $900 of damage due to the burglary, at a home in the 100 block of Chestnut Street sometime between April 3-5.
▪ An HP laptop valued at $589 was stolen from Office Depot in the 4000 block of Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard sometime between April 1-5.
▪ Twelve Apple iPhones with a combined value of $4,800 were stolen from the 5000 block of NC Highway 55 sometime between March 31 and April 4.
▪ Two plastic jewelry boxes, an opal ring, an onyx ring, a gold chain bracelet, a pearl necklace and an assortment of costume jewelry with a combined value of $1,565 were stolen from a home in the 100 block of Learned Plaza on April 3.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
