Raleigh man wanted for alleged connection with a home invasion and shooting on Hidden Springs Drive

Police investigators are trying to locate Stephen Tabias Whitted, 30, of Raleigh, who has been charged in connection with a home invasion and shooting on Hidden Springs Drive on April 8.
Officers were dispatched to a shooting at a house on Hidden Springs Drive at 12:03 a.m. on April 8 and found a 35-year-old male who'd been shot, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.
The injured man was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Michael said, two males, one wearing a mask and both armed with guns, entered the residence and demanded money. After taking a phone, the suspects fled.
Whitted is wanted on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
The second suspect has not been identified at this time, Michael relayed, the incident did not appear to have been random.
Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. J. Walsh at 919-560-4440, ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
Comments