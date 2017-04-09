‘QUEST’ takes home Full Frame Grand Jury prize

“QUEST,” a film by Jonathan Olshefski, took home the Reva and David Logan Grand Jury Award Sunday at the 2017 Full Frame Documentary Festival.
Honorable mention for the festival’s highest award went to “Last Men in Aleppo,” directed by Feras Fayyad. They were among 71 new documentaries presented at the festival that were in competition for awards.
“For the Grand Jury Prize, we chose a film that is a poignant character study that gives insight into the society we live in and the one we would like to work toward,” stated jurors Chris Clements, Penelope Falk and Yoruba Richen in a festival release.
Here is a list of other films that received awards Sunday:
▪ Full Frame Jury Award for Best Short: “Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405,” directed by Frank Stiefel, with honorable mention to “The Great Theater,” by Sławomir Batyra.
▪ Full Frame Audience Award for feature: “Anatomy of a Male Ballet Dancer,” directed by David Barba and James Pellerito.
▪ Full Frame Audience Award for short: “Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405,” directed by Frank Stiefel.
▪ Center for Documentary Studies Filmmaker Award: “Strong Island,” directed by Yance Ford.
▪ Charles E. Guggenheim Emerging Artist Award: “Strong Island,” directed by Yance Ford.
▪ Full Frame Environmental Award: “Samuel in the Clouds,” directed by Pieter Van Eecke, with honorable mention to “Plastic China,” directed by Jiu-liang Wang.
▪ Full Frame Inspiration Award: “Last Men in Aleppo,” directed by Feras Fayyad.
▪ Full Frame President’s Award: “The Earth Did Not Speak,” directed by Javier Briones.
▪ Kathleen Bryan Edwards Award for Human Rights: “QUEST,” directed by Jonathan Olshefski.
