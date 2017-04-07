Children’s clothes stolen from Rugged Warehouse; Devine’s restaurant vandalized

Jeans, a wallet, financial cards and cash with a combined value of $56 were stolen out of a 1999 Toyota Tacoma parked at the intersection of Cranford Road and Academy Road on Sunday.
▪ 20 Nike children outfits with a combined value of $7 were shoplifted from Rugged Warehouse in the 3400 block of Westgate Drive on Monday.
▪ A disposer valued at $90, four PVC pipe fittings valued at $30 and 30 supply lines valued at $20 all owned by JD Plumbing were stolen out of a 2015 Chevrolet Express van parked at a residence in the 4400 block of Bennett Memorial Road sometime between Sunday and Monday.
▪ A bracelet, a pair of earrings with a pendant and two necklaces with a combined value of $5,200 were stolen from a home in the 4600 block of Carlton Crossing Drive sometime between Jan. 15 and Sunday.
▪ An act of vandalism dealt $500 of damage to a window pane at Devine's Restaurant & Sports Bar in the 900 block of West Main Street on April 1.
▪ A pink bag with lipstick, a pocketbook, a wallet and assortment of identification and financial cards with a combined value of $177 were stolen out of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS parked in the 100 block of Woodcroft Parkway on March 31.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
Comments