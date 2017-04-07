Durham County calendar for week of April 10-15

Durham County Government meetings scheduled this week include:
Monday, April 10
None
Tuesday, April 11
5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. 10.01 Transformation in Ten - Policy Steering Committee (Holton Career & Resource Center/401 N Driver Street)
5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board (2634 Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard, Suite 10)
5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Durham Planning Commission (City Hall/101 City Hall Plaza/1st Floor/Council Chambers)
5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Nursing Home Community Advisory Committee (Durham Center for Senior Life/406 Rigsbee Avenue/Board Room)
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission - Education, Encouragement, and Engagement Committee (103 W Main Street/#303)
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Board of County Commissioners Regular Session (Commissioners' Chambers/200 E Main Street)
Wednesday, April 12
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Durham-Chapel Hill-Carrboro Metropolitan Planning Organization (DCHC MPO) Board (City Hall/101 City Hall Plaza/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Durham Convention and Visitors Bureau Annual Meeting (Convention Center - 301 W Morgan Street)
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Department of Social Services Board (Human Services Complex/414 E Main Street/2nd Floor/Rooms 2421-2422)
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Environmental Affairs Board Work Session (City Hall/101 City Hall Plaza/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Durham Open Space and Trails Commission - Trails Committee (City Hall/101 City Hall Plaza/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
Thursday, April 13
8:15 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. Partnership for Healthy Durham - Access to Care Committee (414 E Main Street)
5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Board of Health (Human Services Complex/414 E Main Street/2nd Floor/Conference Room B)
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. 10.01 Transformation in Ten - Jobs Task Force (Holton Career and Resource Center/401 N Driver Street)
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission - Bike and Pedestrian Plan Implementation and Evaluation Committee (Q Shack/2510 University Drive)
Friday, April 14
All Day County Holiday - Most Offices Closed
Saturday, April 15
9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. PAC 1 Meeting - “Coffee with the Commissioners” (Holton Career and Resource Center/401 N Driver Street), Commissioners to attend
