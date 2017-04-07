Durham County

April 7, 2017 1:12 PM

Durham County calendar for week of April 10-15

Durham County Government meetings scheduled this week include:

Monday, April 10

None

Tuesday, April 11

5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. 10.01 Transformation in Ten - Policy Steering Committee (Holton Career & Resource Center/401 N Driver Street)

5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board (2634 Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard, Suite 10)

5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Durham Planning Commission (City Hall/101 City Hall Plaza/1st Floor/Council Chambers)

5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Nursing Home Community Advisory Committee (Durham Center for Senior Life/406 Rigsbee Avenue/Board Room)

6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission - Education, Encouragement, and Engagement Committee (103 W Main Street/#303)

7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Board of County Commissioners Regular Session (Commissioners' Chambers/200 E Main Street)

Wednesday, April 12

9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Durham-Chapel Hill-Carrboro Metropolitan Planning Organization (DCHC MPO) Board (City Hall/101 City Hall Plaza/2nd Floor/Committee Room)

11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Durham Convention and Visitors Bureau Annual Meeting (Convention Center - 301 W Morgan Street)

3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Department of Social Services Board (Human Services Complex/414 E Main Street/2nd Floor/Rooms 2421-2422)

6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Environmental Affairs Board Work Session (City Hall/101 City Hall Plaza/2nd Floor/Committee Room)

7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Durham Open Space and Trails Commission - Trails Committee (City Hall/101 City Hall Plaza/2nd Floor/Committee Room)

Thursday, April 13

8:15 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. Partnership for Healthy Durham - Access to Care Committee (414 E Main Street)

5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Board of Health (Human Services Complex/414 E Main Street/2nd Floor/Conference Room B)

6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. 10.01 Transformation in Ten - Jobs Task Force (Holton Career and Resource Center/401 N Driver Street)

6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission - Bike and Pedestrian Plan Implementation and Evaluation Committee (Q Shack/2510 University Drive)

Friday, April 14

All Day County Holiday - Most Offices Closed

Saturday, April 15

9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. PAC 1 Meeting - “Coffee with the Commissioners” (Holton Career and Resource Center/401 N Driver Street), Commissioners to attend

Related content

Durham County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Durham Bulls Manager Jared Sandberg on getting players ready for the big leagues

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos