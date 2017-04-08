Durham city calendar for week of April 10-14

Durham city government meetings scheduled this week include:
Monday, April 10
None
Tuesday, April 11
12:00 p.m. Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities (City Hall/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
5:30 p.m. Durham Planning Commission (City Hall/1st Floor/Council Chambers)
5:30 p.m. 10.01 Transformation in Ten Policy Steering Committee (Holton Career & Resource Center/401 N. Driver Street)
6:30 p.m. Education, Encouragement and Engagement Committee of the Durham Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission (103 W. Main Street, #303)
Wednesday, April 12
7:30 a.m. Recreation Advisory Commission (Durham Parks and Recreation Administrative Office/Training Room/400 Cleveland Street)
8:15 a.m. Public Art Committee of the Durham Cultural Advisory Board (Durham Arts Council/120 Morris Street/Adaron Hall)
9:00 a.m. Durham-Chapel Hill-Carrboro Metropolitan Planning Organization (DCHC MPO) Board (City Hall/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
2:00 p.m. Gang Reduction Strategy Steering Committee (Criminal Justice Resource Center/326 E. Main Street/Multi-Purpose Room)
3:15 p.m. Durham Cultural Advisory Board (Hayti Heritage Center/804 Fayetteville Street/1st Floor Conference Room)
6:00 p.m. Durham City-County Environmental Affairs Board Work Session (City Hall/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
7:00 p.m. Trails Committee of the Durham Open Space and Trails Commission (City Hall/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
Thursday, April 13
8:15 a.m. Access to Care Committee of the Partnership for Healthy Durham (Durham County Human Services Building/414 E. Main Street)
12:00 p.m. Development Committee of the Durham Housing Authority Board of Commissioners (Durham Housing Authority/330 E. Main Street)
5:30 p.m. Housing Authority of the City of Durham Resident Services Committee (Durham Housing Authority/330 E. Main Street)
6:00 p.m. 10.01 Transformation In Ten Jobs Task Force (Holton Career and Resource Center/401 N. Driver Street)
6:30 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Plan Implementation and Evaluation Committee of the Durham Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission (Q Shack/2510 University Drive)
Friday, April 14
City Holiday - Most Offices Closed
All meetings are held in City Hall, 101 City Hall Plaza, unless otherwise indicated. Additional meetings may be scheduled after this list is submitted for publication. Free parking is available during the Council Meeting in the Chapel Hill Street Parking Garage, located across Mangum from City Hall. Any citizen wishing to be heard on agenda matters should called the City Clerk’s Office at 919-560-4166 to place your name on the Speaker’s List.
To learn more about current City of Durham issues and upcoming events, watch CityLife on Time Warner Cable channel 8. CityLife airs Mondays at 6:30 p.m. and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Citizen input and questions are invited.
