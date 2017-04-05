Durham launches architectural inventory update

DURHAM The memories and stories of Bull City residents are needed to help update Durham’s Architectural and Historic Inventory.
The Durham City/County Planning Department and Preservation Durham are collaborating to update to this inventory, which was last completed in 1982, to bring this work up-to-date with additional documentation about structures and neighborhoods.
The original inventory took a comprehensive look at the history, architecture, and development patterns of Durham and noted over 900 structures built prior to 1940 along with brief histories of approximately 30 Durham neighborhoods and their patterns of development.
According to Ben Filippo, Executive Director of Preservation Durham, the update will use Preservation Durham’s Open Durham website to make it easy for residents to provide information and documentation for this effort.
"Cataloguing the changes to the built environment in Durham is important for all Durham citizens to better understand the changes being made, and for us to all be part of designing the future city we want," Filippo said.
To aid in the data collection, a series of community meetings are planned at which residents can learn how to input information into the Open Durham website to assist in collecting robust data for the inventory and sharing their stories about Durham. The drop-in style workshops will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. as follows:
▪ April 27: Durham County Library North Regional Branch, 221 Milton Road
▪ June 15: Durham County Library Southwest Branch, 3605 Shannon Road
▪ Sept. 21: Durham County Library South Branch, 4505 S. Alston Avenue
▪ Nov. 2: Durham County Library East Branch, 211 Lick Creek Lane
For more information about Durham’s Architectural and Historic Inventory, visit the project website or call Lisa Miller at 919-560‐4137, ext. 28270.
