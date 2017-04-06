Durham police seek information on location of missing man

Durham police are asking for information about Alton Dewayne “Pa Pa” Sanders who has been missing for almost two months.
Sanders, 29, of Wabash Street was last seen during the late night hours of February 15 in McDougald Terrace.
Sanders is described as a black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and tattoos on both arms.
Anyone with information about Sanders’ whereabouts is asked to call Investigator E. Hines at 919-560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves
