2 more Cabinet secretaries confirmed; Regan OK'd by panel

Two more Cabinet secretaries in Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's administration have been confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate. And Cooper's choice as top environmental regulator successfully maneuvered through questions by a committee.
Unanimous Senate approval Thursday of both Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen and Administration Secretary Machelle Sanders brings to five the number of Cooper department heads now confirmed.
Cohen is a physician and former administrator within the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Sanders worked in biotech for two decades.
The Senate's environment panel earlier Thursday also unanimously recommended confirmation of Michael Regan as Department of Environmental Quality secretary. He's worked for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Environmental Defense Fund.
Cooper has named eight secretaries, but not yet those for revenue and information technology departments.
