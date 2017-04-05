Driver dead after single-car wreck on Sprunt Avenue

Santos Armando Funes-Rivera, 42, of Durham, died in a single-vehicle accident late Tuesday on Sprunt Avenue near Bellevue Avenue, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.
Mr. Funes-Rivera, who was driving westbound in a 2009 Nissan Versa on Sprunt, drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Mr. Funes-Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene.
Michael said Mr. Funes-Rivera was the lone occupant of the car and that investigators believe speed played a role in the accident. “The Nissan was a total loss,” Michael said.
In other area crime news:
▪ An individual was robbed of a $387 money order at a home in the 900 block of East Main Street Monday.
▪ Clothing valued at $1,800 was stolen from The Athlete’s Foot Durham in the 4200 block of University Drive on Monday.
▪ A safe valued at $150 was stolen from a home in the 700 block of Ewa Street between March 31 and Monday.
▪ Items valued at $290 were stolen from a Subaru Impreza, which sustained $300 damage, in the 700 block of Rigsbee Avenue Sunday.
▪ A notebook valued at $5 was stolen from a 2012 Toyota Yaris, which sustained $500 of damage in the theft at the intersection of the 200 block of West Corporation Street and North Street Sunday.
▪ An act of vandalism dealt $300 of damage to a 2007 Chevrolet HHR in the 100 block of Elm Street Sunday.
▪ An act of aggravated assault dealt $180 of damage to a window, window frame and drapes at a home in the 1000 block of Berkley Street on March 31.
▪ Three gold necklaces and other items valued at $4,500 were stolen from a home in the 1200 block of Franklin Street March 16 or 17.
