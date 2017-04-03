City releases final draft of Bike+Walk Plan to public

A final draft of the Durham Bike+Walk Plan is now available and residents are encouraged to provide comments from now until April 28.
The final draft, a result of multiple rounds of public engagement, prioritization, and stakeholder input, contains information on the plan development and prioritization process, the top priorities for the city and recommended improvements, and topics on best practices from other communities.
The city Transportation Department has been developing an implementation-focused plan that combines the previous bicycle and pedestrian plans into a single document helping identify where bicycle and pedestrian facilities are most critically needed to improve safety, connectivity, and quality of life.
The final draft can now be found at the project website and the Durham Bike+Walk project website. Residents are encouraged to share their thoughts on the plan through the project website by April 28.
Comments can be shared during a drop-in style public meeting set for Tuesday, April 18 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Temple Building, 302 W. Main St.
For more information, call or email Bryan Poole at 919-560-4366, ext. 36423 or bryan.poole@durhamnc.gov.
