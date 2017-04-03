Tuesday night fire damages apartment at Duke Manor, 311 S. LaSalle St.

DURHAM At 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, the Durham Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 311 S. Lasalle St., the Duke Manor Apartments complex.
On arrival, DFD Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi said firefighters found a two-story apartment building with smoke showing from the eaves.
A fire that started in the kitchen of a second floor apartment had spread up the outside of the house and extended to the attic. The fire was under control in about 15 minutes.
Iannuzzi said firefighters were still trying to determine the number of apartments damaged and the number of people displaces.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze was under investigation shortly before midnight Tuesday.
Comments