Early morning fire damages pair of apartments

The Durham Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 1505 S. Roxboro St. early Tuesday that damaged a pair of apartments in a single-story residential structure.
No one was home at the time of the blaze and DFD Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi said the American Red Cross was not called to aid anyone.
Iannuzzi said firefighters reported heavy fire on the porch of the structure when they were called at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday. He said the fire was quickly extinguished, but it had caused heavy fire damage to the porch and some fire damage to interior rooms of apartment A.
The remainder of apartment A and most of apartment B incurred heat and smoke damage.
Iannuzzi said the cause of the fire was under investigation Tuesday.
