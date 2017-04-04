Most city offices to close on Good Friday

Most City of Durham offices, including City Hall and other non-emergency city operations, will be closed Friday, April 14 in observance of the Good Friday holiday.
Police, fire, and rescue services for life-threatening or in-progress emergencies may be reached by calling 9-1-1. Non-emergency problems or concerns may be directed to (919) 560-4600.
Residents are asked to take note of the following changes in other city services:
▪ The Solid Waste Management Department will be closed on April 14. There are no changes to curbside recycling or garbage collection schedules. Curbside collections for yard waste and bulky items on April 14 will instead occur on April 17. The Waste Disposal & Recycling Center, Yard Waste Facility, and the Household Hazardous Waste Center will also be closed on April 14.
▪ Durham Parks and Recreation will close its administrative office and all recreation centers on April 14 and April 16 with the exception of sites that have church rentals. All recreation centers will operate under normal schedules on April 15. City lakes will be open as scheduled on April 14 through April 17. The administrative office will reopen under its normal schedule on April 17. For more information visit, like, follow, or call (919) 560-4355.
▪ GoDurham, GoDurham ACCESS, and the Bull City Connector will operate under normal schedules on April 14, but administrative offices will be closed. For more information on GoDurham like, follow, or call (919) 485-RIDE. For more information on GoDurham ACCESS call (919) 560-1551. For more information on the Bull City Connector like, follow, or call (919) 485-RIDE.
▪ Durham One Call will be closed on April 14. Residents may complete an online service request or leave a message at (919) 560-1200. Durham One Call will forward all requests for City services to the appropriate department on the next business day. For information about the City’s holiday schedule and any other services that may be affected, contact Durham One Call at (919) 560-1200 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
