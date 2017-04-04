Durham County

April 4, 2017 3:18 PM

A few notable Full Frame titles from its first 20 years

By Cliff Bellamy

Here are some notable documentaries that have been screened at Full Frame during its 20-year history:

▪  1998: “The Spitball Story,” by Jean Bach

▪  1999: “Lenny Bruce: Swear to Tell the Truth,” by Robert B. Weide

▪  2000: Audiences got a sneak peek of Ken Burns’ documentary series “Jazz”

▪  2002: “Journeys with George,” Alexandra Pelosi’s documentary about George W. Bush’s 2000 presidential campaign

▪  2003: “February One,” director Tom Vickers’ film about the 1960 Greensboro sit-ins

▪  2004: Jim Haverkamp’s “Monster Road,” and Cynthia Hill’s documentary “Tobacco Money Feeds My Family”

▪  2006: “Sketches of Frank Gehry,” by Sydney Pollack, and “The Trials of Darryl Hunt,” by Annie Sundberg and Ricki Stern

▪  2007: “Terry Sanford and the New South,” by Thomas Lennon

▪  2008: “Gonzo: The Life and Work of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson,” by Alex Gibney and “Trouble the Water,” by Tia Lessin and Carl Deal

▪  2009: “Saint Misbehavin’: The Wavy Gravy Movie,” by DA Pennebaker

▪  2010: “Restrepo,” by Sebastian Junger and Tim Hetherington, and “Enemies of the People,” by Rob Lemkin and Thet Sambath

▪  2011: “Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey,” by Constance Marks and “The Black Power Mixtape: 1967-1975,” by Goran Hugo Sosson

▪  2012: “Radio Unnameable,” by Paul Lovelace and Jessica Wolfson, and “Escape Fire: The Fight to Rescue American Healthcare,” by Matthew Heineman and Susan Froemke

▪  2013: “Twenty Feet from Stardom,” by Morgan Neville, and “Pussy Riot — A Punk Prayer,” by Mike Lerner and Maxim Pozdorovkin

▪  2014: “The Hip-Hop Fellow,” by Kenneth Price

▪  2015: “Mavis!,” by Jessica Edwards

▪  2016: “Newtown,” by Kim A. Snyder

