A few notable Full Frame titles from its first 20 years

Here are some notable documentaries that have been screened at Full Frame during its 20-year history:
▪ 1998: “The Spitball Story,” by Jean Bach
▪ 1999: “Lenny Bruce: Swear to Tell the Truth,” by Robert B. Weide
▪ 2000: Audiences got a sneak peek of Ken Burns’ documentary series “Jazz”
▪ 2002: “Journeys with George,” Alexandra Pelosi’s documentary about George W. Bush’s 2000 presidential campaign
▪ 2003: “February One,” director Tom Vickers’ film about the 1960 Greensboro sit-ins
▪ 2004: Jim Haverkamp’s “Monster Road,” and Cynthia Hill’s documentary “Tobacco Money Feeds My Family”
▪ 2006: “Sketches of Frank Gehry,” by Sydney Pollack, and “The Trials of Darryl Hunt,” by Annie Sundberg and Ricki Stern
▪ 2007: “Terry Sanford and the New South,” by Thomas Lennon
▪ 2008: “Gonzo: The Life and Work of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson,” by Alex Gibney and “Trouble the Water,” by Tia Lessin and Carl Deal
▪ 2009: “Saint Misbehavin’: The Wavy Gravy Movie,” by DA Pennebaker
▪ 2010: “Restrepo,” by Sebastian Junger and Tim Hetherington, and “Enemies of the People,” by Rob Lemkin and Thet Sambath
▪ 2011: “Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey,” by Constance Marks and “The Black Power Mixtape: 1967-1975,” by Goran Hugo Sosson
▪ 2012: “Radio Unnameable,” by Paul Lovelace and Jessica Wolfson, and “Escape Fire: The Fight to Rescue American Healthcare,” by Matthew Heineman and Susan Froemke
▪ 2013: “Twenty Feet from Stardom,” by Morgan Neville, and “Pussy Riot — A Punk Prayer,” by Mike Lerner and Maxim Pozdorovkin
▪ 2014: “The Hip-Hop Fellow,” by Kenneth Price
▪ 2015: “Mavis!,” by Jessica Edwards
▪ 2016: “Newtown,” by Kim A. Snyder
