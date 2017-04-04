Highway Patrol investigation reveals that the suspect fleeing from Person County Sheriff deputies Monday, ran straight into a Nissan on U.S. 501

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigated the fatal accident on Monday in which a suspect fleeing Person County Sheriff deputies crashed and died.
The Person County Sheriff’s Office was actively pursuing a 2016 Kia SUV that was traveling south on U.S. 501 when the driver of the Kia traveled across the center line and struck a 2006 Nissan SUV in a head-on collision, said NC Highway Patrol spokesman Michael Baker.
As a result of the collision, the driver of the Kia succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The Nissan had been traveling north on U.S. 501. and its driver, identified as Earl Bailey, 45, of Timberlake, was transported to Duke Medical Center with serious injuries.
Investigators are still attempting to identify the driver of the Kia.
