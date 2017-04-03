An alleged Durham drug-dealing duo busted for trafficking in heroin and cocaine

Jesse Fajardo, 24, of Durham, and Odilon Segura Roman, 60, of Durham, were arrested March 29 for possession of, intent to sell and trafficking in narcotics.
The alleged two were charged with keeping heroin and cocaine in and distributing the illicit substances from a house at 6015 Newhall Road and were arrested by Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Both men were charged with trafficking in opium or heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a Schedule I controlled substance and possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance.
Fajardo was charged with two felony counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for purposes relating to a controlled substance.
Roman was charged with one felony count of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for purposes relating to a controlled substance.
Arrest warrants written for Fajardo and Roman indicate at the time of arrest they were in possession of more than 28 grams of heroin and more than 5,000 grams of heroin.
The warrants further state Fajardo and Roman were in possession of more than 400 grams of cocaine and more than 10,000 grams of cocaine with the intent of selling and distributing the drugs.
Investigators charged Fajardo with distributing the drugs from a 2006 Dodge Durango registered in Illinois.
Fajardo was being held at the Durham County jail in lieu of a $5 million bond and as of Monday morning was scheduled to appear in the Durham District Court on April 20.
Roman was being held at the Durham County jail in lieu of a $5 million bond and as of Monday morning was scheduled to appear in the Durham District Court on April 20.
Durham tax return preparer pleads guilty
WASHINGTON Laurean S. Robinson, 31, a Durham tax return preparer, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina to filing false tax returns.
Documents filed with the court, from 2012 through 2014, showed Robinson worked as the office manager and a return preparer at Tax Breaks, a tax preparation business in Durham.
Robinson admitted to preparing returns for her clients that fraudulently claimed they earned income tax credit and sought inflated refunds, wrote a Justice Department spokesperson.
The spokesperson added that to qualify her clients for the earned income tax credit, Robinson falsely reported that they earned income providing household services, such as babysitting and care-taking and that she trained other Tax Breaks employees to prepare false returns in a similar fashion.
In addition to fees charged by Tax Breaks, Robinson also often required her clients to pay her an additional fee in cash, wrote a Justice spokesperson, “Robinson’s criminal conduct caused a tax loss to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of approximately $600,737.”
Robinson faces a statutory maximum sentence of three years in prison, a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties. She is scheduled to appear for sentencing on August 15.
